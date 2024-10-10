Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Presence

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen attend briefs and prepare B-52 Stratofortresses for a bomber mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., September 24, 2024. Air Force Global Strike Command are on watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week to deter strategic attack against the U.S. and our allies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939877
    VIRIN: 240924-F-DY500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110616640
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategic Presence, by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

