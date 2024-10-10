Strategic Presence

U.S. Air Force Airmen attend briefs and prepare B-52 Stratofortresses for a bomber mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., September 24, 2024. Air Force Global Strike Command are on watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week to deter strategic attack against the U.S. and our allies.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939877
|VIRIN:
|240924-F-DY500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110616640
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
