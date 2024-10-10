U.S. Air Force Aircraft Armament Specialists assigned to the 77th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct loading operations during exercise Baboo Eagle 24-3 at El Centro Naval Air Station, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024. Training exercises like Bamboo Eagle push the 20th Fighter Wing forward, ensuring proficiency and readiness for the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 15:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939867
|VIRIN:
|240805-F-HO927-3003
|Filename:
|DOD_110616386
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|EL CENTRO NAVAL AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 77th FS and FGS at Bamboo Eagle 24-3, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.