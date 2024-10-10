Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Martha Moore 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 316th Wing participate in a live fire exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 7, 2024. The exercise was a part of Fire Prevention Week events that highlighted the importance of awareness, education and community involvement in reducing fire risks. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Martha Moore)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939863
    VIRIN: 241010-F-XI802-1001
    Filename: DOD_110616244
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    fire
    safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    education
    Joint Base Andrews

