U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 316th Wing participate in a live fire exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 7, 2024. The exercise was a part of Fire Prevention Week events that highlighted the importance of awareness, education and community involvement in reducing fire risks. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Martha Moore)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 15:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939863
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-XI802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110616244
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week, by A1C Martha Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
