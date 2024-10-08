U.S. Air Force and Space Force service members tryout for the 2024 All-Air Force Women’s Basketball Team at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 23, 2024. JBLE hosted this year’s tryouts for the All-Air Force team to compete in the All-Armed Forces Women’s Basketball Tournament. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 11:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939818
|VIRIN:
|240923-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110615373
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
