Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Around the Region: DJ Dubs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.17.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel hosts a "Radio Around the Region" segment for American Forces Network Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. During the fictionalized segment Noel reminisces on events that occurred before gaining the moniker "DJ Dubs" as a host of AFN Iwakuni's daily Morning Powerhouse and PM Powerplay radio shows. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 00:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939790
    VIRIN: 240918-M-NV810-4050
    Filename: DOD_110614179
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: DJ Dubs, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    DJ
    AFN Iwakuni
    Radio around the Region
    AFN Pacifc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download