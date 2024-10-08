U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel hosts a "Radio Around the Region" segment for American Forces Network Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. During the fictionalized segment Noel reminisces on events that occurred before gaining the moniker "DJ Dubs" as a host of AFN Iwakuni's daily Morning Powerhouse and PM Powerplay radio shows. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 00:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939790
|VIRIN:
|240918-M-NV810-4050
|Filename:
|DOD_110614179
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region: DJ Dubs, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.