Radio Around the Region: DJ Dubs

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel hosts a "Radio Around the Region" segment for American Forces Network Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. During the fictionalized segment Noel reminisces on events that occurred before gaining the moniker "DJ Dubs" as a host of AFN Iwakuni's daily Morning Powerhouse and PM Powerplay radio shows. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)