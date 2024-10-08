Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Passport: Motonosumi Inari Shrine

    NAGATO, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.23.2024

    Video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Saul Hernandez provides a guided tour through the Motonosumi Inari Shrine, in Nagato, Yamaguchi, Japan, July 23, 2024. American Forces Network Pacific regularly produces "Pacific Passport" spots highlighting destinations and activities available for service members, families, and Department of Defense employees to enjoy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 00:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939789
    VIRIN: 240723-M-RU004-3696
    Filename: DOD_110614163
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAGATO, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Passport: Motonosumi Inari Shrine, by PFC Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Pacific Passport
    Motonosumi Inari Shrine

