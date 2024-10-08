Pacific Passport: Motonosumi Inari Shrine

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Saul Hernandez provides a guided tour through the Motonosumi Inari Shrine, in Nagato, Yamaguchi, Japan, July 23, 2024. American Forces Network Pacific regularly produces "Pacific Passport" spots highlighting destinations and activities available for service members, families, and Department of Defense employees to enjoy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 00:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939789
|VIRIN:
|240723-M-RU004-3696
|Filename:
|DOD_110614163
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAGATO, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
