    Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter flight into Hurricane Milton Oct. 9, 2024

    KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing

    The 403rd Wing's 403rd Operations Group Commander Col. Elissa Granderson was the pilot for a 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Oct. 9, 2024, mission to collect weather data for National Hurricane Center forecasts.

    She is responsible for all matters pertaining to the operational readiness and effectiveness of the Operations Group that includes 20 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, two operational weather flights, an operations support squadron, tactical airlift squadron, aeromedical evacuation squadron, and the Hurricane Hunters, the only weather reconnaissance squadron in the Department of Defense.

    The 403rd Wing is an Air Force Reserve Command unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939739
    VIRIN: 241009-F-IL418-1001
    Filename: DOD_110613710
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Air Force Reserve
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    Ready Now
    National Hurricane Center
    Hurricane Milton

