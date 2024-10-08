Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter flight into Hurricane Milton Oct. 9, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES 10.09.2024 Courtesy Video 403rd Wing

The 403rd Wing's 403rd Operations Group Commander Col. Elissa Granderson was the pilot for a 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Oct. 9, 2024, mission to collect weather data for National Hurricane Center forecasts.



She is responsible for all matters pertaining to the operational readiness and effectiveness of the Operations Group that includes 20 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, two operational weather flights, an operations support squadron, tactical airlift squadron, aeromedical evacuation squadron, and the Hurricane Hunters, the only weather reconnaissance squadron in the Department of Defense.



The 403rd Wing is an Air Force Reserve Command unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)