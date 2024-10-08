KC-10 Farewell Event Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from Travis Air Force Base share their reflections on the KC-10 Extender during a Farewell Ceremony held on September 26, 2024. This event celebrated the KC-10’s legacy and recognized the commitment of the aircrews and maintainers throughout its operational history. (U.S. Air Force video by Dennis Santarinala)