Airmen from Travis Air Force Base share their reflections on the KC-10 Extender during a Farewell Ceremony held on September 26, 2024. This event celebrated the KC-10’s legacy and recognized the commitment of the aircrews and maintainers throughout its operational history. (U.S. Air Force video by Dennis Santarinala)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 18:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|939721
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-ZW472-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110613470
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-10 Farewell Event Interviews, by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.