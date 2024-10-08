Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Farewell Event Interviews

    TRAVIS AFB, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen from Travis Air Force Base share their reflections on the KC-10 Extender during a Farewell Ceremony held on September 26, 2024. This event celebrated the KC-10’s legacy and recognized the commitment of the aircrews and maintainers throughout its operational history. (U.S. Air Force video by Dennis Santarinala)

