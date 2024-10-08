Aim High, Airmen - AFGSC 15th Anniversary Mission Video

Celebrations for our Command’s 15th anniversary continue with recognizing that October is full of many historical events for our Command, such as: Gen. Curtis E. LeMay becoming commander of Strategic Air Command in 1948, the 1951 flight of Colonel Michael McCoy delivering the first combat ready B-47B to SAC, the SM-65D Atlas going on alert at Vandenberg Space Force Base in 1959, and 1962 saw the first 10 Minuteman I ICBMs going on alert at Malmstrom Air Force Base.
Thank you to the Airmen, Guardians, and loved ones of #StrikerNation who make our mission possible by being ALWAYS ready to provide long-range precision strike… Anytime and anywhere! We are proud to celebrate the Airmen of Striker Nation who are innovative leaders that provide safe, secure, and lethal combat-ready forces for nuclear and conventional global strike… Today and tomorrow! (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 15:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939701
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-FG097-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110613261
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
