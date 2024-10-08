Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aim High, Airmen - AFGSC 15th Anniversary Mission Video

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    Celebrations for our Command’s 15th anniversary continue with recognizing that October is full of many historical events for our Command, such as: Gen. Curtis E. LeMay becoming commander of Strategic Air Command in 1948, the 1951 flight of Colonel Michael McCoy delivering the first combat ready B-47B to SAC, the SM-65D Atlas going on alert at Vandenberg Space Force Base in 1959, and 1962 saw the first 10 Minuteman I ICBMs going on alert at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

    Thank you to the Airmen, Guardians, and loved ones of #StrikerNation who make our mission possible by being ALWAYS ready to provide long-range precision strike… Anytime and anywhere! We are proud to celebrate the Airmen of Striker Nation who are innovative leaders that provide safe, secure, and lethal combat-ready forces for nuclear and conventional global strike… Today and tomorrow! (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939701
    VIRIN: 241009-F-FG097-1001
    Filename: DOD_110613261
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    SAC
    Nuclear Deterrence
    Strategic Deterrence

