Aim High, Airmen - AFGSC 15th Anniversary Mission Video

Celebrations for our Command’s 15th anniversary continue with recognizing that October is full of many historical events for our Command, such as: Gen. Curtis E. LeMay becoming commander of Strategic Air Command in 1948, the 1951 flight of Colonel Michael McCoy delivering the first combat ready B-47B to SAC, the SM-65D Atlas going on alert at Vandenberg Space Force Base in 1959, and 1962 saw the first 10 Minuteman I ICBMs going on alert at Malmstrom Air Force Base.



Thank you to the Airmen, Guardians, and loved ones of #StrikerNation who make our mission possible by being ALWAYS ready to provide long-range precision strike… Anytime and anywhere! We are proud to celebrate the Airmen of Striker Nation who are innovative leaders that provide safe, secure, and lethal combat-ready forces for nuclear and conventional global strike… Today and tomorrow! (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)