Recently returned from a deployment in Iraq, Staff Sgt. Joseph Armstrong of Asheville, a member of the 357th Engineer Company, is supporting essential recovery efforts in his community following Hurricane Helene.
His team is transporting foundational rocks to stabilize roads impacted by severe mudslides, restoring critical access routes for Yancey County residents in North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939692
|VIRIN:
|241006-A-NV630-5773
|PIN:
|124565
|Filename:
|DOD_110613107
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|BURNSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers Assist in Post-Storm Recovery, by LTC William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
