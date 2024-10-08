Soldiers Assist in Post-Storm Recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recently returned from a deployment in Iraq, Staff Sgt. Joseph Armstrong of Asheville, a member of the 357th Engineer Company, is supporting essential recovery efforts in his community following Hurricane Helene.



His team is transporting foundational rocks to stabilize roads impacted by severe mudslides, restoring critical access routes for Yancey County residents in North Carolina.