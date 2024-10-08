Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Assist in Post-Storm Recovery

    BURNSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. William Wratee 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Recently returned from a deployment in Iraq, Staff Sgt. Joseph Armstrong of Asheville, a member of the 357th Engineer Company, is supporting essential recovery efforts in his community following Hurricane Helene.

    His team is transporting foundational rocks to stabilize roads impacted by severe mudslides, restoring critical access routes for Yancey County residents in North Carolina.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024
    BURNSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    412th Theater Engineer Command
    USAR
    HurricaneHelene24
    24DoDHurricane
    2024DoDHurricane
    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

