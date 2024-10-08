Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging Partnerships: U.S. and Thai Forces Collaborate on Stryker Readiness

    CHON BURI, THAILAND

    09.10.2024

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Members of the 205th Regimental Training Institute, Washington National Guard continue to strengthen the partnership with the 112th Stryker Regiment, Royal Thai Army during a recent Stryker Maintenance Exchange in Chon Buri, Thailand, Sept. 7 – 19, 2024. (U.S. National Guard Video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 12:30
    Location: CHON BURI, TH

    Royal Thai Army
    205th RTI
    State Partnership Program (SPP)
    Washington National Guard

