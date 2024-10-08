Members of the 205th Regimental Training Institute, Washington National Guard continue to strengthen the partnership with the 112th Stryker Regiment, Royal Thai Army during a recent Stryker Maintenance Exchange in Chon Buri, Thailand, Sept. 7 – 19, 2024. (U.S. National Guard Video by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 12:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939656
|VIRIN:
|240910-Z-CH682-3868
|Filename:
|DOD_110612688
|Length:
|00:07:19
|Location:
|CHON BURI, TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging Partnerships: U.S. and Thai Forces Collaborate on Stryker Readiness, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.