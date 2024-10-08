Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Milton mission Oct. 8, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing

    The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, an Air Force Reserve unit with the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, gathers weather data Oct. 8, 2024, for National Hurricane Center forecasts. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939630
    VIRIN: 241008-F-IL418-1001
    Filename: DOD_110612307
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton mission Oct. 8, 2024, by Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    Ready Now
    National Hurricane Center
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download