U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jason Richards, a water treatment specialist assigned to Alpha Company 169th Divisional Sustainment Support Battalion, talks about the Tactical Water Purification System in Mountain City, Tennessee, Oct. 6, 2024. The Tennessee National Guard is coordinating with state and local officials to prioritize water distribution in the hardest-hit neighborhoods. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 09:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939616
|VIRIN:
|241009-Z-HJ056-9485
|Filename:
|DOD_110612162
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN CITY, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tennessee National Guard provides drinking water to Helene victims, by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.