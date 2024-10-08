Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard provides drinking water to Helene victims

    MOUNTAIN CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jason Richards, a water treatment specialist assigned to Alpha Company 169th Divisional Sustainment Support Battalion, talks about the Tactical Water Purification System in Mountain City, Tennessee, Oct. 6, 2024. The Tennessee National Guard is coordinating with state and local officials to prioritize water distribution in the hardest-hit neighborhoods. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 09:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939616
    VIRIN: 241009-Z-HJ056-9485
    Filename: DOD_110612162
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MOUNTAIN CITY, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard provides drinking water to Helene victims, by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tennessee National Guard
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    TNNGHurricaneHelene24

