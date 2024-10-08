Carrier Air Wing Five Dominance At Sea Aboard USS George Washington

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and Carrier Air Wing 5 launch and recover aircraft during routine flight operations while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 8 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
