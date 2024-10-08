Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-225 arrives at MCAS Iwakuni

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.07.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 13, 2024. Marines with VMFA-225 are temporarily operating from MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, in support of forward deployed elements of the 15th MEU, as well as other operations and training in the region while integrated with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 21:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939553
    VIRIN: 240808-M-MJ417-1001
    Filename: DOD_110611282
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-225 arrives at MCAS Iwakuni, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    1st MAW
    MAG-12
    VMFA-225
    USMC News
    Air Superioity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download