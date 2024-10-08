Navy helicopters and support personnel relocate to Maxwell AFB in preparation for Hurricane Milton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawks and support personnel assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 8, 2024. The aircraft and personnel have relocated to Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Milton that is expected to impact Florida later this week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)