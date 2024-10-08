U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawks and support personnel assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 8, 2024. The aircraft and personnel have relocated to Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Milton that is expected to impact Florida later this week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 19:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939551
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-WU407-4648
|Filename:
|DOD_110611246
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy helicopters and support personnel relocate to Maxwell AFB in preparation for Hurricane Milton, by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy helicopters and support personnel relocate to Maxwell AFB in preparation for Hurricane Milton
No keywords found.