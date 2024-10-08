Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy helicopters and support personnel relocate to Maxwell AFB in preparation for Hurricane Milton

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawks and support personnel assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 8, 2024. The aircraft and personnel have relocated to Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Milton that is expected to impact Florida later this week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 19:58
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

