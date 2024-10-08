Navy helicopters and support personnel relocate to Maxwell AFB in preparation for Hurricane Milton

26 U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawks and approximately 200 personnel from Naval Station Mayport and Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida relocated to Maxwell Air Force Base in preparation for Hurricane Milton that is expected to impact Florida later this week.



The aircraft and personnel will remain at Maxwell AFB until it is safe to return to Florida. This move is being made to protect the aircraft and personnel from the potential impacts of Hurricane Milton, and to ensure they can quickly return to their home base and resume operations once the storm has passed. While at Maxwell, they will continue to maintain their readiness to respond to emergent situations that may arise.



For the latest updates and information please follow Maxwell Air Force Base on Facebook at facebook.com/MaxwellAFB or contact the 42nd Wing Public Affairs office at 334-953-2015 or via email at MaxwellPublicAffairs@us.af.mil or contact the Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Public Affairs Office at 757-836-4375.

