    Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company Officially Joins 10th Mountain Division

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Spc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez, senior enlisted advisor Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, puts the patch of the 10th Mountain Division on the shoulder of 1st Sgt. Brian McKinney, the Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company commander, officially welcoming him and his company to the division, Oct. 8, 2024, at the Multipurpose Auditorium, on Fort Drum, New York. The Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company was reorganized and reassigned to HHBN, 10th Mountain Division after being previously designated as the 91st Military Police Battalion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939512
    VIRIN: 241008-A-UV937-5448
    Filename: DOD_110610679
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    This work, Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company Officially Joins 10th Mountain Division, by SPC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

