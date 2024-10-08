Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company Officially Joins 10th Mountain Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez, senior enlisted advisor Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, puts the patch of the 10th Mountain Division on the shoulder of 1st Sgt. Brian McKinney, the Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company commander, officially welcoming him and his company to the division, Oct. 8, 2024, at the Multipurpose Auditorium, on Fort Drum, New York. The Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company was reorganized and reassigned to HHBN, 10th Mountain Division after being previously designated as the 91st Military Police Battalion.