Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company Officially Joins 10th Mountain Division

Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez, senior enlisted advisor Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, puts the patch of the 10th Mountain Division on the shoulder of 1st Sgt. Brian McKinney, the Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company commander, officially welcoming him and his company to the division, Oct. 8, 2024, at the Multipurpose Auditorium, on Fort Drum, New York. The Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company was reorganized and reassigned to HHBN, 10th Mountain Division after being previously designated as the 91st Military Police Battalion.
|10.08.2024
Date Posted: 10.08.2024
|B-Roll
|939512
VIRIN: 241008-A-UV937-5448
|DOD_110610679
|00:01:37
|Location:
Location: Fort Drum, New York, US
|0
|0
