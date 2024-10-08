Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force EOD Team of the Year Day 2 B-roll

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER,, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Airmen compete in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team of the Year competition at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, Sept. 10, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    competition
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    team of the year

