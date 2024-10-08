U.S. Airmen compete in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team of the Year competition at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, Sept. 10, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939478
|VIRIN:
|240910-D-RD023-7158
|Filename:
|DOD_110610173
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER,, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force EOD Team of the Year Day 2 B-roll, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.