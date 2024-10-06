Soldiers strengthen SHARP awareness through combined physical fitness and training session

Soldiers assigned to 27th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division participate in a station based workout led by division Sexual Harassment/ Assault Response and Prevention representatives during a unit physical training event on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 7, 2024. The training taught SHARP lessons like prevention, relationships, bystander intervention, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and consent. These lessons teach victim advocacy and encourage Soldiers to become reporters by providing reporting options. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
