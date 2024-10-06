Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers strengthen SHARP awareness through combined physical fitness and training session

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 27th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division participate in a station based workout led by division Sexual Harassment/ Assault Response and Prevention representatives during a unit physical training event on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 7, 2024. The training taught SHARP lessons like prevention, relationships, bystander intervention, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and consent. These lessons teach victim advocacy and encourage Soldiers to become reporters by providing reporting options. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939346
    VIRIN: 241007-A-HO064-2156
    Filename: DOD_110607887
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    SHARP
    US Army
    Training
    HHBN

