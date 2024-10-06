Soldiers strengthen SHARP awareness through combined physical fitness and training session

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939346" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 27th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division participate in a station based workout led by division Sexual Harassment/ Assault Response and Prevention representatives during a unit physical training event on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 7, 2024. The training taught SHARP lessons like prevention, relationships, bystander intervention, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and consent. These lessons teach victim advocacy and encourage Soldiers to become reporters by providing reporting options. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)