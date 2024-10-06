UTNG Hosts Meeting with West Traverse Sentinel Landscape

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Utah National Guard hosts a meeting of partners to discuss the West Traverse Sentinel Landscape at the Wasatch Wing and Clay hunting club on September 17, 2024. The meeting brought together local and national partners with a vested interest in conservation and improving compatibility surrounding military installations. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. Bryton Bluth)