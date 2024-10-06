Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTNG Hosts Meeting with West Traverse Sentinel Landscape

    CEDAR FORT, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bryton Bluth 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard hosts a meeting of partners to discuss the West Traverse Sentinel Landscape at the Wasatch Wing and Clay hunting club on September 17, 2024. The meeting brought together local and national partners with a vested interest in conservation and improving compatibility surrounding military installations. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. Bryton Bluth)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 13:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939309
    VIRIN: 240917-Z-DJ140-9001
    Filename: DOD_110607316
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: CEDAR FORT, UTAH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Conservation
    Utah Army National Guard
    211th Aviation Regiment
    UTNG
    West Traverse Sentinel Landscape
    Wasatch Wing and Clay

