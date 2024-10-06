EA446_Air Assault

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers across the Army partake in an air assault event as part of the Army Best Squad Competition on Pike Field at Fort Liberty, North Carolina Oct. 6, 2024. The annual competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Devyn Adams)