EA446_Air Assault

Soldiers across the Army partake in an air assault event as part of the Army Best Squad Competition on Pike Field at Fort Liberty, North Carolina Oct. 6, 2024. The annual competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Devyn Adams)
|10.06.2024
|10.07.2024 14:06
|B-Roll
|939306
|241006-A-EA446-6770
|DOD_110607182
|00:02:14
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|2
