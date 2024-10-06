Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EA446_Air Assault

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Devyn Adams 

    Digital Media Division

    Soldiers across the Army partake in an air assault event as part of the Army Best Squad Competition on Pike Field at Fort Liberty, North Carolina Oct. 6, 2024. The annual competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Devyn Adams)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939306
    VIRIN: 241006-A-EA446-6770
    Filename: DOD_110607182
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, EA446_Air Assault, by SGT Devyn Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BSC2024
    #BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW
    #ArmyBestSquad

