U.S. Central Command senior leaders and industry partners hosted Exercise Desert Guardian, Sept. 30 - Oct. 4, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Exercise Desert Guardian is an exercise focused on innovating the way the U.S. Army responds to unmanned aerial systems in large-scale combat environments. (U.S. Army video Pvt. Abigail Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939286
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-OV624-9169
|Filename:
|DOD_110606747
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Desert Guardian B-Roll, by PV2 Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
