    Desert Guardian B-Roll

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Pvt. Abigail Stewart 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Central Command senior leaders and industry partners hosted Exercise Desert Guardian, Sept. 30 - Oct. 4, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Exercise Desert Guardian is an exercise focused on innovating the way the U.S. Army responds to unmanned aerial systems in large-scale combat environments. (U.S. Army video Pvt. Abigail Stewart)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939286
    VIRIN: 241007-A-OV624-9169
    Filename: DOD_110606747
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Guardian B-Roll, by PV2 Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Desert Guardian

