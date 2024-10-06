Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Futenma Flight Line Fair - Day 1 | 2024

    FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. service members, their families, and Japanese local nationals attend the Futenma Flightline Fair at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2024. The Flight Line Fair was open for all to see local vendors, static displays of aircraft, participate in games, and watch a live performance by the Japanese kawaii metal band Babymetal, helping to form a stronger alliance between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 03:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939271
    VIRIN: 241005-M-VR996-1001
    Filename: DOD_110606222
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, MCAS Futenma Flight Line Fair - Day 1 | 2024, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    MCCS
    MCAS Futenma
    Flight Line Fair
    Babymetal

