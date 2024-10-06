MCAS Futenma Flight Line Fair - Day 1 | 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members, their families, and Japanese local nationals attend the Futenma Flightline Fair at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2024. The Flight Line Fair was open for all to see local vendors, static displays of aircraft, participate in games, and watch a live performance by the Japanese kawaii metal band Babymetal, helping to form a stronger alliance between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)