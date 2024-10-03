Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th Rescue Wing Assumption of Command Ceremony

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Nious 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Butow, commander, California Air National Guard presents Col. Thomas Keegan, incoming 129th Rescue Wing commander, with the 129th RQW guidon during an assumption of command ceremony at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Oct. 5, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kevin Nious)

    TAGS

    assumption of command
    129th Rescue Wing

