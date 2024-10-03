U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Butow, commander, California Air National Guard presents Col. Thomas Keegan, incoming 129th Rescue Wing commander, with the 129th RQW guidon during an assumption of command ceremony at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Oct. 5, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kevin Nious)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 20:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939256
|VIRIN:
|241005-Z-KA915-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110605918
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 129th Rescue Wing Assumption of Command Ceremony, by SrA Kevin Nious, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.