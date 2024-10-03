Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene supply operations B-Roll

    ELIZABETHTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion and 777 Maintenance Company load and carry off supplies out of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024. National Guard units are collaborating with local agencies and volunteer organizations to maximize the reach of supply distribution efforts in the community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939171
    VIRIN: 241002-Z-HJ056-1466
    Filename: DOD_110604561
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: ELIZABETHTON, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Tennessee

    Army National Guard

    Tennessee National Guard
    disaster relief
    Tennessee Emergency Management Agency
    1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    Hurricane Helene
    777 Maintenance Company

