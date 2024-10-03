Hurricane Helene supply operations B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion and 777 Maintenance Company load and carry off supplies out of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024. National Guard units are collaborating with local agencies and volunteer organizations to maximize the reach of supply distribution efforts in the community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)