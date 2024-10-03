Hurricane Helene supply operations B-Roll

U.S. Army National Guard 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion and 777 Maintenance Company load and carry off supplies out of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024. National Guard units are collaborating with local agencies and volunteer organizations to maximize the reach of supply distribution efforts in the community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 15:09
|Location:
|ELIZABETHTON, TENNESSEE, US
Tennessee
Army National Guard