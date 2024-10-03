Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.30.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Fines 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), hosts a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Sept. 30, 2024. Rockwell-Pate served aboard Ronald Reagan from 2006 to 2008 first as a Journalist, before merging rates to Mass Communication Specialist, and then commissioning as a Public Affairs Officer in 2015. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Fines)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939162
    VIRIN: 240930-N-JF009-1001
    Filename: DOD_110604445
    Length: 00:14:14
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate, by PO2 David Fines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    CVN 76
    Burial at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Marc Rockwell-Pate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download