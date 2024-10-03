913th Engineer Company clears debris after Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Collin Rollins, an engineer assigned to Union City’s 913th Engineer Company, explains how his squad is helping with debris removal after Hurricane Helene in Unicoi County, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2024. The Tennessee National Guard has mobilized to provide support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)