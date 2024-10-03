Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    913th Engineer Company clears debris after Hurricane Helene

    UNICOI, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Collin Rollins, an engineer assigned to Union City’s 913th Engineer Company, explains how his squad is helping with debris removal after Hurricane Helene in Unicoi County, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2024. The Tennessee National Guard has mobilized to provide support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 09:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 939156
    VIRIN: 241003-Z-HJ056-5995
    Filename: DOD_110604285
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: UNICOI, TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

