A 432nd Wing video PSA encouraging military personnel to secure their Common Access Card at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 27, 2024. Promoting habits that adhere to operational security is a top priority of Creech AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 16:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|939117
|VIRIN:
|240927-F-NV774-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110603497
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Secure Your CAC, by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.