    Secure Your CAC

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renee Blundon 

    432nd Wing   

    A 432nd Wing video PSA encouraging military personnel to secure their Common Access Card at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 27, 2024. Promoting habits that adhere to operational security is a top priority of Creech AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 16:19
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secure Your CAC, by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    Creech AFB
    OPSEC management
    OPSEC Awareness Month
    OPSEC Awareness
    OPSEC Training

