HHBN Change of Responsibility

Leaders and Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division, attend the change of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Delrio and Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez, the respective outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisors of HHBN on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 4, 2024. The ceremony signifies a historic tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility to the incoming senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|10.04.2024
|10.04.2024 15:40
|B-Roll
|939110
|241004-A-AO831-5536
|DOD_110603435
|00:01:56
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
