    HHBN Change of Responsibility

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Leaders and Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division, attend the change of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Delrio and Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez, the respective outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisors of HHBN on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 4, 2024. The ceremony signifies a historic tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility to the incoming senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939110
    VIRIN: 241004-A-AO831-5536
    Filename: DOD_110603435
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHBN Change of Responsibility, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    leadership
    10th Mountain Division
    forscom
    HHBN

