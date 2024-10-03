HHBN Change of Responsibility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders and Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division, attend the change of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Delrio and Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez, the respective outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisors of HHBN on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 4, 2024. The ceremony signifies a historic tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility to the incoming senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)