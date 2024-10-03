10th Mountain Division Soldiers complete their E3B qualification consisting of a physical fitness test, land navigation, patrol, medical lanes and a 12-mile ruck on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 1-4 2024. The purpose of the E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout various units of the 10th Mountain Division. These events are the key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939108
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-AO831-2825
|Filename:
|DOD_110603411
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, E3B 2024, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.