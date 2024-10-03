video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



10th Mountain Division Soldiers complete their E3B qualification consisting of a physical fitness test, land navigation, patrol, medical lanes and a 12-mile ruck on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 1-4 2024. The purpose of the E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout various units of the 10th Mountain Division. These events are the key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)