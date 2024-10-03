B-Roll with interviews -- Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Distribution Expeditionary (DDXX) Team Supports FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Response

The Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Expeditionary Team Supports FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Response
Army Lt. Col. Kimberly Ellenburg, commander of the DDXX team
Jason Middleton, DLA Distribution Facilities Specialist Supervisor
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – In the wake of Hurricane Helene, which struck the Florida Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm on September 26, 2024, the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution Expeditionary (DDXX) unit responded with urgency and precision. The team swiftly mobilized to deliver critical logistical support, working hand-in-hand with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Together, their efforts are focused on rapidly distributing essential supplies to the hardest-hit communities, ensuring that those affected receive the vital aid they need as recovery efforts continue.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939091
|VIRIN:
|241001-O-JS100-8342
|Filename:
|DOD_110603015
|Length:
|00:10:20
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
