B-Roll with interviews -- Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Distribution Expeditionary (DDXX) Team Supports FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Response

The Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Expeditionary Team Supports FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Response



Interviewees Names:

Army Lt. Col. Kimberly Ellenburg, commander of the DDXX team

Jason Middleton, DLA Distribution Facilities Specialist Supervisor



FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – In the wake of Hurricane Helene, which struck the Florida Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm on September 26, 2024, the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution Expeditionary (DDXX) unit responded with urgency and precision. The team swiftly mobilized to deliver critical logistical support, working hand-in-hand with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Together, their efforts are focused on rapidly distributing essential supplies to the hardest-hit communities, ensuring that those affected receive the vital aid they need as recovery efforts continue.