Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll with interviews -- Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Distribution Expeditionary (DDXX) Team Supports FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    The Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Expeditionary Team Supports FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Response

    Interviewees Names:
    Army Lt. Col. Kimberly Ellenburg, commander of the DDXX team
    Jason Middleton, DLA Distribution Facilities Specialist Supervisor

    FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – In the wake of Hurricane Helene, which struck the Florida Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm on September 26, 2024, the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution Expeditionary (DDXX) unit responded with urgency and precision. The team swiftly mobilized to deliver critical logistical support, working hand-in-hand with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Together, their efforts are focused on rapidly distributing essential supplies to the hardest-hit communities, ensuring that those affected receive the vital aid they need as recovery efforts continue.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939091
    VIRIN: 241001-O-JS100-8342
    Filename: DOD_110603015
    Length: 00:10:20
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll with interviews -- Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Distribution Expeditionary (DDXX) Team Supports FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Response, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    DLA
    DDXX
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download