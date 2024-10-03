HON Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the Army for IE&E highlights the importance of smart Army energy use and generation.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 11:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|939065
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-QK269-2118
|Filename:
|DOD_110602664
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HON Rachel Jacobson Energy Action Month, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.