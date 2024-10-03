Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HON Rachel Jacobson Energy Action Month

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    HON Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the Army for IE&E highlights the importance of smart Army energy use and generation.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 11:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 939065
    VIRIN: 240905-A-QK269-2118
    Filename: DOD_110602664
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HON Rachel Jacobson Energy Action Month, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

