B-roll package of the POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony, to include a speech from Col. Michael Jewell, clips of the event, and clips of the flag folding ceremony. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938987
|VIRIN:
|241003-X-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110601213
|Length:
|00:06:14
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, POW/MIA Ceremony B-Roll Package, by TSgt Draeke Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
