    POW/MIA Ceremony B-Roll Package

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    B-roll package of the POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony, to include a speech from Col. Michael Jewell, clips of the event, and clips of the flag folding ceremony. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 19:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938987
    VIRIN: 241003-X-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_110601213
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA Ceremony B-Roll Package, by TSgt Draeke Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POW/MIA
    USAF
    USSF
    Never Forgotten
    VSFB

