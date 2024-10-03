41st Engineer Battalion Redesignation Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, held a redesignation ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 3, 2024. Col. Eric Johnson, deputy commander-support of the 10th Mountain Division, and Lt. Col. Daniel Brady, the 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division commander, delivered heartfelt speeches about the transition and redesignation of the battalion. The 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion was redesignated as the 41st Engineer Battalion, as the 10th Mountain Division shifts as the unit of action within large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)