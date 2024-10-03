Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st Engineer Battalion Redesignation Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, held a redesignation ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 3, 2024. Col. Eric Johnson, deputy commander-support of the 10th Mountain Division, and Lt. Col. Daniel Brady, the 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division commander, delivered heartfelt speeches about the transition and redesignation of the battalion. The 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion was redesignated as the 41st Engineer Battalion, as the 10th Mountain Division shifts as the unit of action within large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938959
    VIRIN: 241003-A-HA106-5465
    Filename: DOD_110600692
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    10th Mountain Division
    forscom
    Fort Drum
    redesignation ceremony

