41st Engineer Battalion Redesignation Ceremony

The 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, held a redesignation ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 3, 2024. Col. Eric Johnson, deputy commander-support of the 10th Mountain Division, and Lt. Col. Daniel Brady, the 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division commander, delivered heartfelt speeches about the transition and redesignation of the battalion. The 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion was redesignated as the 41st Engineer Battalion, as the 10th Mountain Division shifts as the unit of action within large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 16:11
Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
