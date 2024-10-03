Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    October Coyote Community Connection

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The Coyote Community Connection is Fort Hunter Liggett's monthly video broadcast, providing the latest news and updates to both the community and the general public. Each episode highlights key events, ceremonies, and monthly observances and offers a glimpse into the various activities and training conducted on the installation. This month, we're excited to introduce Fort Hunter Liggett's new HHC commander, Maj. Flanagan. In this episode, he's eager to join the team and share a bit about himself and his family.
    #forthunterliggett #usarmyreserve #coyotecommunityconnection

