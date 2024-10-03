The Coyote Community Connection is Fort Hunter Liggett's monthly video broadcast, providing the latest news and updates to both the community and the general public. Each episode highlights key events, ceremonies, and monthly observances and offers a glimpse into the various activities and training conducted on the installation. This month, we're excited to introduce Fort Hunter Liggett's new HHC commander, Maj. Flanagan. In this episode, he's eager to join the team and share a bit about himself and his family.
#forthunterliggett #usarmyreserve #coyotecommunityconnection
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 15:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938947
|VIRIN:
|241003-A-LW200-3996
|Filename:
|DOD_110600503
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, October Coyote Community Connection, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
