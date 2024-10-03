Army Best Squad Competition: E3B Lanes

Soldiers across the Army conduct medical and weapons lane tasks as part of the requirements to receive the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge while competing in the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024. The BSC assessed 12 squads on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devyn Adams)
