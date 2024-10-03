Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition: E3B Lanes

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Devyn Adams 

    Digital Media Division

    Soldiers across the Army conduct medical and weapons lane tasks as part of the requirements to receive the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge while competing in the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024. The BSC assessed 12 squads on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devyn Adams)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938942
    VIRIN: 241002-A-EA446-5403
    Filename: DOD_110600486
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition: E3B Lanes, by SGT Devyn Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ArmyBestSquad
    fort liberty
    BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW

