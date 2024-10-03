Army Best Squad Competition: E3B Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers across the Army conduct medical and weapons lane tasks as part of the requirements to receive the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge while competing in the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024. The BSC assessed 12 squads on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devyn Adams)