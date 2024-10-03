Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road to Drill Broadcast October 2024

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann

    127th Wing

    Master Sgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann host the October 2024 Road to Drill Broadcast, from the 127th Public Affairs office at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. This months topics include the temporary relocation of the Air Refueling Group, Summer 2024 exercises, 127th Public Affairs resources, and new dining options available at the Selfridge Base Exchange.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 14:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 938925
    VIRIN: 241003-F-JK012-6831
    Filename: DOD_110600306
    Length: 00:09:23
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Road to Drill Podcast

