Master Sgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann host the October 2024 Road to Drill Broadcast, from the 127th Public Affairs office at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. This months topics include the temporary relocation of the Air Refueling Group, Summer 2024 exercises, 127th Public Affairs resources, and new dining options available at the Selfridge Base Exchange.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 14:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|938925
|VIRIN:
|241003-F-JK012-6831
|Filename:
|DOD_110600306
|Length:
|00:09:23
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Road to Drill Broadcast October 2024, by MSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick and TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
