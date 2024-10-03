Road to Drill Broadcast October 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938925" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Sgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann host the October 2024 Road to Drill Broadcast, from the 127th Public Affairs office at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. This months topics include the temporary relocation of the Air Refueling Group, Summer 2024 exercises, 127th Public Affairs resources, and new dining options available at the Selfridge Base Exchange.