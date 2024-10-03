Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flippers Deploy in Support of Hurricane Helene 15 Second Reel

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to Bravo Company “Flippers”, 3-82 General Support Battalion prepare, load, and take off from CH-47 aircraft on Simmons Army Airfield, North Carolina. These Paratroopers are deploying to provide aviation support to Asheville, North Carolina in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army video by Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938917
    VIRIN: 241003-A-ID763-9378
    Filename: DOD_110600195
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flippers Deploy in Support of Hurricane Helene 15 Second Reel, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    24DoDHurricane

