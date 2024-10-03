Paratroopers assigned to Bravo Company “Flippers”, 3-82 General Support Battalion prepare, load, and take off from CH-47 aircraft on Simmons Army Airfield, North Carolina. These Paratroopers are deploying to provide aviation support to Asheville, North Carolina in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army video by Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 13:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938917
|VIRIN:
|241003-A-ID763-9378
|Filename:
|DOD_110600195
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flippers Deploy in Support of Hurricane Helene 15 Second Reel, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
