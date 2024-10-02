Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Small Business - Doing Business with DLA

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Office of Small Business Programs offers this video to educate small businesses and others about DLA’s mission and opportunities to participate in our various supply chains.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938895
    VIRIN: 241003-O-GC213-4743
    PIN: 505899
    Filename: DOD_110599704
    Length: 00:43:35
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Small Business - Doing Business with DLA, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    Small Business
    DLA

