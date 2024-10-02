Knot a problem: How to tie a bowline

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938886" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The bowline knot is considered by some to be the most useful knot. It makes a secure loop and is easy to tie and untie. It's commonly used for mooring, fastening, joining ropes, creating snares and lassos and for rescue. In the Emergency Vessel Operators Course the bowline is among the knots students must master.



Park Ranger Paul Thomas of the Tenkiller Lake Project Office, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides a quick class on how to tie a bowline.