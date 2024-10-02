The bowline knot is considered by some to be the most useful knot. It makes a secure loop and is easy to tie and untie. It's commonly used for mooring, fastening, joining ropes, creating snares and lassos and for rescue. In the Emergency Vessel Operators Course the bowline is among the knots students must master.
Park Ranger Paul Thomas of the Tenkiller Lake Project Office, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides a quick class on how to tie a bowline.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 08:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938886
|VIRIN:
|240918-A-PO406-1552
|Filename:
|DOD_110599561
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Knot a problem: How to tie a bowline
