    Knot a problem: How to tie a bowline

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The bowline knot is considered by some to be the most useful knot. It makes a secure loop and is easy to tie and untie. It's commonly used for mooring, fastening, joining ropes, creating snares and lassos and for rescue. In the Emergency Vessel Operators Course the bowline is among the knots students must master.

    Park Ranger Paul Thomas of the Tenkiller Lake Project Office, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides a quick class on how to tie a bowline.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938886
    VIRIN: 240918-A-PO406-1552
    Filename: DOD_110599561
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    USACE
    knot tying
    Tulsa District
    boating education
    EVOC

