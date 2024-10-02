Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Logistics Readiness Squadron B-Roll Package

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    This B-Roll package encompasses a Pre Deployment Line and the 30th Vehicle Maintenance section part of the 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 19:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938844
    VIRIN: 241002-X-VJ291-1001
    Filename: DOD_110598875
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron B-Roll Package, by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRS
    USAF
    USSF
    B-Roll

