2024 USAJobs Promo - Korea

U.S. Army garrisons are the Army's epicenter not only where Soldiers live, but where they train, conduct the day-to-day business of the Army, mobilize and deploy from.

Garrisons, provide nearly all of the services of a typical American city, and civilian installation management professional all over the world keep those cities running every day.

We keep the lights on, keep traffic flowing, and keep Soldiers and families fed, housed, entertained and safe. Wherever Soldiers are, civilian team members are there with them. Korea is no exception.

Korea is one of the most connected countries on the planet with the fastest broadband Internet in the world and daily flights from all over the globe through modern international airports.

Civilian team members in Korea enjoy modern western style housing, familiar restaurant chains, world class department stores and a host of activities like amusement parks, festivals, museums, ancient palaces and temples.

Garrison's in Korea offer affordable shopping in commissaries for groceries and post exchanges for most other consumer goods, all without sales taxes for Army civilians. The US Postal Service provides mail service to civilian team members in Korea at cost comparable to mailing within the continental United States.

Army Civilians on accompanied tours have free access to high quality Department of Defense dependent schools for their school age children. DODDS students routinely outperform stateside public-school students in reading and mathematics.

Garrison Education Centers offer affordable undergraduate and postgraduate classes and degree programs from accredited colleges and universities.

Up to date community fitness centers are open and free to use for civilian team members with all the amenities of some of the nicest commercial fitness centers in the United States.

Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy jogging, biking and walking trails both on and off of the installations, and golfers won't be disappointed with access to high quality golf courses.



[McCullough]

Hi, I'm Brenda McCullough, the Director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command Pacific here with IMCOM Pacific Command Sergeant Major Jon Williams. Our team helps to oversee the operation of Army garrisons from Alaska to the Marshall Islands and from Hawaii to East Asia.

[Williams]

We need you, skilled civilian professionals, to help support the Army's mission in Korea. Civilians are a vital part of our total Army team.

[McCullough]

I have personally served as an Army civilian in Korea and it was one of the most fun, rewarding and challenging parts of my career. Serving in Korea is an adventure that is definitely worth the challenge.

[Williams]

Exciting job opportunities await you here at U.S. Army Garrison's in Korea. So go ahead, apply now and be part of something meaningful which is making Korea the Army's home.

[McCullough]

We hope to see you soon in Korea.

[Voiceover]

Join the team that sustains, supports and defends the Army's home in Korea, U.S. Army Installation Management Command. We are the Army's home.