    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Why Accelerated OCS?

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    1st Lt. Janice Rintz explains why she chose accelerated OCS to become an officer in the Arkansas National Guard.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938797
    VIRIN: 220913-Z-DR641-1004
    Filename: DOD_110598171
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why Accelerated OCS?, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Officer
    Arkansas National Guard
    Officer Candidate School
    Accelerated OCS

