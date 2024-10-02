Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why Traditional OCS?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Officers in the Arkansas National Guard explain why they chose Traditional State Officer Candidate School.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 15:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938796
    VIRIN: 220913-Z-DR641-1003
    Filename: DOD_110598165
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why Traditional OCS?, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Officer
    Arkansas National Guard
    Officer Candidate School
    Traditional OCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download