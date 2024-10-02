Operation Family Circle 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938786" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 349th Air Mobility hosts a resiliency family day at Travis AFB, California, Sept. 7, 2024. Resilience events are a crucial part of 349 AMW's unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being and readiness of Airmen and families. These activities provide vital tools for managing stress, adapting to challenges, and maintaining mental, physical, and emotional strength. By prioritizing resilience, the wing fosters a supportive environment that enhances both individual and mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by: Dennis Santarinala)