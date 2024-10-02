The 349th Air Mobility hosts a resiliency family day at Travis AFB, California, Sept. 7, 2024. Resilience events are a crucial part of 349 AMW's unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being and readiness of Airmen and families. These activities provide vital tools for managing stress, adapting to challenges, and maintaining mental, physical, and emotional strength. By prioritizing resilience, the wing fosters a supportive environment that enhances both individual and mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by: Dennis Santarinala)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 14:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|938786
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-ZW472-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110598049
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Family Circle 2024, by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
