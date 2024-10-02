USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) engages Iranian ballistic missiles from Eastern Mediterranean Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938742" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Sixth Fleet Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) engages multiple Iranian ballistic missiles in defense of Israel from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea October 1, 2024. Bulkeley is equip with the aegis weapons system designed for ballistic missile defense and was stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean by the United States in advance of the Iranian launch as a part of U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa. Multiple missiles are believed to have been successfully engaged at this time.