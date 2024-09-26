BEST SQUAD CWST 2024

Soldiers across the Army conduct the Army Combat Water Survival Test as a pre-competition training requirement to compete for the title of Best Squad while at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Sept. 30, 2024. The CWST aims to accurately record a soldier's ability to safely function in a water environment during a three-part event. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devyn Adams)
|09.30.2024
|10.01.2024 18:16
|B-Roll
|00:05:33
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
