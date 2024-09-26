Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEST SQUAD CWST 2024

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Devyn Adams 

    Digital Media Division

    Soldiers across the Army conduct the Army Combat Water Survival Test as a pre-competition training requirement to compete for the title of Best Squad while at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Sept. 30, 2024. The CWST aims to accurately record a soldier's ability to safely function in a water environment during a three-part event. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devyn Adams)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938668
    VIRIN: 240930-A-EA446-7980
    Filename: DOD_110596101
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    BSC2024
    #BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW
    #ArmyBestSquad

