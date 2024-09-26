Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Air National Guard deploys Fatality Search and Recovery Team following Hurricane Helene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    The Kentucky Air National Guard deploys 11 Airmen from the 123rd Airlift Wing's Fatality Search and Recovery team following Hurricane Helene from Louisville, Ky. to Hickory, N.C. to assist in the recovery of hurricane fatalities on October 1, 2024.

    Interview from 1st Lt. Zachary Endicott starts at 06:29

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 22:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938535
    VIRIN: 240930-Z-JU667-2001
    Filename: DOD_110593788
    Length: 00:13:20
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air National Guard deploys Fatality Search and Recovery Team following Hurricane Helene, by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Hurricane Helene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download