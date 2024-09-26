The Kentucky Air National Guard deploys 11 Airmen from the 123rd Airlift Wing's Fatality Search and Recovery team following Hurricane Helene from Louisville, Ky. to Hickory, N.C. to assist in the recovery of hurricane fatalities on October 1, 2024.
Interview from 1st Lt. Zachary Endicott starts at 06:29
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938535
|VIRIN:
|240930-Z-JU667-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110593788
|Length:
|00:13:20
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air National Guard deploys Fatality Search and Recovery Team following Hurricane Helene, by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.