Kentucky Air National Guard deploys Airmen to North Carolina for Helene response

Photo By Philip Speck | Members of the 123rd Airlift Wing's Fatality Search and Recovery Team prepare equipment for deployment form the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 30, 2024, in response to massive flooding across North Carolina following Hurricane Helene. The 11-Airman team left Louisville Oct. 1 and will operate from Hickory, N.C, where they will assist coroners and other local officials in the recovery of flood casualties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

The Kentucky Air National Guard deployed 11 Airmen to North Carolina this morning to assist local authorities with the humane recovery of flood casualties in the wake of Hurricane Helene.



The Airmen, all from the 123rd Airlift Wing’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team here, will work with coroners and health officials in the western part of the state, said 1st Lt. Zachary Endicott, the team’s officer in charge.



“We’re deploying to Hickory, North Carolina, to assist local authorities in recovering flood casualties,” Endicott said. “We’re bringing all-terrain vehicles, refrigeration trailers for transport and storage, as well as generators, environmental control units and tents so we can sustain the mission as long as needed.”



North Carolina experienced unprecedented flooding last week as the remnants of Hurricane Helene swept over the state, dumping up to 30 inches of rain in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. More than 200 miles of roads remain impassable, including portions of Interstate 40 that were completely washed away. The storm has claimed more than 130 lives.



Gov. Andy Beshear praised the Airmen’s dedication to doing what is needed despite difficult circumstances.



“Over the past several years, Kentucky has seen its share of natural disasters, and our National Guard has always been at the forefront in our response,” he said. “Our Guard members are the best of Team Kentucky, and now they are stepping up once again, this time to help our fellow Americans in North Carolina who are reeling from Hurricane Helene. I know they will make us proud.”



Endicott said the team is well-prepared for the mission, which requires operating in an environment marked by downed power lines, potentially toxic flood waters and numerous other hazards.



“There are certain risks following the aftermath of a hurricane, but the team has been briefed and we are trained to operate in austere environments to avoid and mitigate these as best as possible.



“The nature of the work is demanding, but absolutely the best part of the job is the closure we are able to bring families,” he added. "That’s what makes this work so important. We are not, unfortunately, in the business of rescuing. However, to be able to deliver somebody back home to their family and their loved ones so that they can say their final goodbyes is something that really drives this team to complete the mission.”



The Kentucky Air Guard’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team also was mobilized in response to a devastating tornado that hit Mayfield, Kentucky, in 2021, and for massive flooding across Eastern Kentucky in 2022.